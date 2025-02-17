Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 107 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $416.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.02 and a 200 day moving average of $386.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.