Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

