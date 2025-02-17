Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 8,115 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.13% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

COM stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.