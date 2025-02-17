Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $221.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.66 and a 1-year high of $222.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.67.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

