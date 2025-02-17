Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 219 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total value of $40,563.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,030.32. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total value of $2,561,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,232 shares in the company, valued at $87,098,475.92. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,276 shares of company stock worth $74,998,903. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $313.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.09 and a 200 day moving average of $218.39.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

