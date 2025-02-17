Capital Performance Advisors LLP Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $275.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $233.42 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

