Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $265,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in PG&E by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in PG&E by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 77.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 98.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PG&E by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

