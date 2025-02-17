Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $464,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $2,888,378.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,085.45. The trade was a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $245.48 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $253.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

CME Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

