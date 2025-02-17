Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.63 ($0.25). 410,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 189,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Carclo Trading Down 10.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £15.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 EPS for the current year.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

