Carclo (LON:CAR) Trading Down 15.1% – Here’s What Happened

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) traded down 15.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.69 ($0.25). 793,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 201,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Carclo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.13. The stock has a market cap of £14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

