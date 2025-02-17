Carclo (LON:CAR) Trading Down 9.9% – Time to Sell?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.90 ($0.26). 693,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 198,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Carclo Trading Down 15.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.13.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carclo had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 EPS for the current year.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

