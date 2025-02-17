Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,600 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 493,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 541.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.68. 228,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $900.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

