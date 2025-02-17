CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %
CASI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.60. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CASI Pharmaceuticals
- What is a support level?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.