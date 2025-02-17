Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 582 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,441 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $354,695,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $242,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 73,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,506,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

eBay Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

