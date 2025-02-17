Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.75 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

