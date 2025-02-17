Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 38,765.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,616,000 after purchasing an additional 972,247 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 611,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112,529 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

CMI stock opened at $373.71 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.06 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

