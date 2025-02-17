Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $52.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.