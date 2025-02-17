Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after purchasing an additional 230,711 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,862,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,793,000 after purchasing an additional 232,340 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,092,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,422 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

