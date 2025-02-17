Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 39,459 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,459 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $30.60 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

Get Our Latest Report on TTEK

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.