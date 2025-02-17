CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

IGR stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

