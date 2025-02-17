Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.88. 148,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,983. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.73.
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
