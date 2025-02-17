Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.