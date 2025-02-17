Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
