Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.80.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.08%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

