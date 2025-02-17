Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BR opened at $240.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $244.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $5,050,766. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

