Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001,816 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.07% of Chewy worth $554,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4,096.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $37.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,735. This represents a 47.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,561,427 shares of company stock valued at $933,874,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

