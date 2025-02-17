China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in January

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,197,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 13,866,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.6 days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHHQF remained flat at $1.60 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. China Hongqiao Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

About China Hongqiao Group

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

