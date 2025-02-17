China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in January

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,197,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 13,866,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.6 days.
China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHHQF remained flat at $1.60 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. China Hongqiao Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $1.71.
About China Hongqiao Group
