Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 231,132 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $101,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

