Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.0 days.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Trading Up 5.3 %
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock opened at $11,900.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11,174.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11,940.97. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $10,729.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13,370.50.
About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli
