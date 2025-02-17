Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Trading Up 5.3 %

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock opened at $11,900.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11,174.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11,940.97. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $10,729.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13,370.50.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman’s, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn’s brands. It serves customers through a network of independent distributors, as well as through own shops.

