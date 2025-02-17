Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE CHD opened at $105.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.35 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,426,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,976. The trade was a 88.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,361.75. This trade represents a 81.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,351. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

