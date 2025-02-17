Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after acquiring an additional 969,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,472,000 after acquiring an additional 429,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after acquiring an additional 175,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,575. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,351. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

