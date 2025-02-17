CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,259,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.82% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $551,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.1 %

BNS stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.7535 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.