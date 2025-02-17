CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 38,452 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $538.15 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

