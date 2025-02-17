CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 8,736 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $60,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $172.23 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.