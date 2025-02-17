CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,623,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127,348 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for about 0.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.33% of Teck Resources worth $269,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TECK shares. UBS Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

NYSE TECK opened at $43.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

