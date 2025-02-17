CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 545.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,022,695 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.79% of Gildan Activewear worth $57,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

View Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.