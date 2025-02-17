ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 838,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLPT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 288,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLPT traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $18.32. 121,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,278. The company has a market cap of $505.27 million, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

