Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 59,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded down $49.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,408.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,309.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,286.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $800.76 and a 12 month high of $1,460.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

