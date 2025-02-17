Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Comcast by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after buying an additional 132,442 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 959,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

