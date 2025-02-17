Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Comerica Trading Up 0.5 %

CMA stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. Comerica has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 472,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after buying an additional 53,039 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,074,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,476,000 after purchasing an additional 118,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,055,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,301,000 after purchasing an additional 261,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

