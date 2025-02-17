Comparing OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OFG Bancorp and Signature Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Signature Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $50.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.38%. Given OFG Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Signature Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

92.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 9.4, meaning that its share price is 840% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 22.71% 15.80% 1.75% Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Signature Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $711.69 million 2.69 $198.17 million $4.22 9.89 Signature Bank $3.71 billion N/A $1.34 billion N/A N/A

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than OFG Bancorp.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Signature Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. Further, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; and various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments. Additionally, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company provides investment brokerage, transactional, international trade financing, residential mortgage, and consumer finance services. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Signature Bank

(Get Free Report)

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.