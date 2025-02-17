Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Get Free Report

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.