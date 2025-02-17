Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Update

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Concentrix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXC

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,771.60. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $72,400 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 880,960 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after purchasing an additional 823,228 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,123,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,040,000 after acquiring an additional 404,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,661,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.12. 529,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,456. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.85%.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.