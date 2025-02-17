Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 464,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.13. 149,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,067. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 26.2% in the third quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 241,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also

