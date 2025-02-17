Congress Asset Management Co. Has $14.77 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,248,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

PWR stock opened at $285.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.58 and a 1 year high of $365.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

