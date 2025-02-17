Congress Asset Management Co. Has $18.95 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $240.40 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $244.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

