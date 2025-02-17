Congress Asset Management Co. Has $7.60 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.21% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,059,000 after purchasing an additional 718,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,761,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,571,000 after acquiring an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,243,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,187,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,099,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 207,256 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE APLE opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.94%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

