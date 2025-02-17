Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 9,264 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 1.11% of Power Integrations worth $38,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,121.28. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,435.50. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,151 shares of company stock worth $2,389,936. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

