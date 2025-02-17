Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Consolidated Edison worth $66,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,429,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,684,000 after acquiring an additional 399,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $919,041,000 after acquiring an additional 107,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 82.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 572,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

NYSE:ED opened at $95.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

