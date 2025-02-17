Cooksen Wealth LLC Acquires 98 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 16.4% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after acquiring an additional 396,408 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,778,000 after acquiring an additional 109,058 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $416.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

