Cooksen Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9,168.7% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,709,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604,302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,672,000 after acquiring an additional 574,897 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 350,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 198,552 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 401,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 79,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

